The advantage is so high that it is already necessary to do the calculations, even if we are still in March and the end of the championship is almost three months away. However, Napoli is maintaining an impressive performance, a pace that none of their pursuers is capable of sustaining, confirmed by the +18 on Inter and the +19 on Lazio (in this round Roma and Milan can at best catch up with the Nerazzurri, other than the Juve’s speech which, however, with the -15 penalty is much further back). A sprint so unchallenged that some are starting to count down, in view of a historic third championship, a title that has been missing for 33 years and that the city awaits with trepidation, after the failed attempts of past seasons. If the distances remain unchanged in the coming weeks, the date to be circled in red on the calendar is May 3.