THE Phonacate, which brings together 37 unions of public servants, filed this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) a lawsuit against the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, at the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic. Reason: to investigate the minister’s alleged conflict of interests with his investments abroad. To the group, he will need to explain the activities of his offshore in the British Virgin Islands, revealed by Pandora Papers, international investigation of which the power360 participated.

In the process, Fonacate claims that, by keeping the offshore company active, the minister may have infringed:

the Code of Conduct for the High Public Administration;

the Conflict of Interest Law;

the Administrative Misconduct Law; and

to the principles of morality and impersonality.

“The immediate verification is imperative”, says the document. “The facts reported here are, therefore, in addition to being serious, unheard of”. here is the whole of the action (372 KB).

The minister’s lawyers informed on Tuesday (5.Oct.2021) that they will file a petition with the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Supreme Court with clarifications on the existence of this offshore. The defense claims that Guedes “it has never acted or positioned itself in such a way as to collide public with private interests”.

Pandora Papers

The revelation of the Pandora Papers investigation showed that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto have offshore in tax havens and kept the ventures after having entered the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, in early 2019.

Both say that offshores are declared to the IRS. Public service regulations and the Conflict of Interest Law indicate that the 2 most important people responsible for the Brazilian economy may have failed to comply with the procedures required of high-ranking federal government officials.

There is a possible conflict of interest, since a decision by the CMN (National Monetary Council) changed the rules for owners of offshore and raised the limit on the amount deposited abroad that must be declared, while Guedes and Campos Neto were already in office.

The investigation by the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) involved 615 journalists from 149 vehicles in 117 countries. In Brazil, journalists from the digital newspaper were part of the investigation. power360, from the Piauí magazine, the Public Agency and the Metrópoles website.