In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, an employee of IK-42 was sentenced to five years for taking bribes from a prisoner

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a court sentenced the head of the department for educational work of correctional colony No. 42 (IK-42) to five years in prison for corruption. On Tuesday, August 16, reports Telegram-Kras Mash channel.

According to the channel, the colony officer asked for 22,000 rubles from the convict and promised not to punish him for violating discipline. He then agreed to provide the prisoner with a phone if he would buy him a home theater, a printer, a monitor, and a keyboard and mouse. However, the police detained the defendant with the received equipment.

The man pleaded not guilty. He claimed that he and the prisoner were making repairs. According to the suspect, everything that was bought, he paid for himself. The prisoner also bought a cinema for the colony.