Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)
A great artistic activity experienced by the artist Fouad Abdel Wahed in the issuance of singles during the summer days. Yesterday, he released a new song that he showed on his official YouTube channel, titled “Who Are You”, poems by “Sbit” and composed by the artist Fayez Al-Saeed.
He stated that the work bears distinctive words, and he said in a tweet to him on “Twitter”: The creativity of the word from “Spit”, a new brilliance of melodies, the distribution of Nour Hashem, the triat of Ahmed Farhat, the rhythm of Samir Al-Qattan and the mixing of Jassim Muhammad.
Fouad Abdel Wahed talked about his happiness with the new work and his first collaboration in words with “Speet”, and said: My new.. My first collaboration with the words of “Speet” and composed by Fayez Al-Saeed, God willing, you will like it.
Abdel Wahed recently released the song “The Great Love”, in which he collaborated with the poet Salem bin Kardous, composed by the artist Ghaith Muhammad, and arranged by Zaid Nadim.
It achieved more than 700 thousand views within a few days, and a few days before it released a song entitled “I took revenge” and achieved nearly two million views on “YouTube”, the words of “Wood”, composed by “Azouf” and distributed by Marwan.
