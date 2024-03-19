Employee cycling | Employee bikes made a breakthrough in an instant. Go by Bike, which grew with loan money, bought bikes for almost one hundred million in three years.

Go by Bike CEO Tommi Ylönen on the terrace of the company's office in Otaniemi, Espoo.

Founded only three years ago, Go by Bike believes that its turnover will already rise to 75 million euros this year. The startup, which bought bicycles for nearly one hundred million euros, chose to grow with debt instead of capital investors.

“Earlier I thought that if I bought one more bike, but now over 30,000 have already been bought in three years”, Tommi Ylönen says.

That's a lot of bikes. The scale changed when an avid bike enthusiast moved to buy bikes for the company.