The Genoese captain Andrea Doria was commissioned to finish off Barbarossa and, although he defeated him, he could not catch him.



12/19/2024



Updated at 10:09 a.m.





The great enemy of the Hispanic Monarchy in the mid-16th century had a name and surname: Hizir bin Yakupalthough he was better known as Barbarossa. A renowned pirate who was born on the island of Lesvos, west of Türkiye and then under the sovereignty of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only