Inside Out 2 has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, surpassing Dune Part II. Part of this is due to the popularity of the new emotions. Anxiety, Shame, Ennui and Envy have become quite a sensation. However, these were not going to be the only new emotions, as the creators of the film have confirmed that they considered including up to nine more characters.

Through an interview with Fotogramas, Kelsey Mann, director of Inside Out 2, has confirmed that in addition to Anxiety, Shame, Ennui, and Envy, the team also considered creating characters for the emotions of guilt, frustration, surprise, remorse, hope, pride, greed, irritation, and even Schadenfreude, a word in German that is used to describe that feeling of pleasure in the misfortune of others. This is what he said about it:

“In the first viewing we had there were nine emotions. In adolescence, everyone claims their place, you are continually overwhelmed. I was afraid to overwhelm Alegría… and the audience too. From the beginning of the process I have had the spectators very present. I wrote down a whole list of emotions and, after the first screenings, I had no choice but to simplify and decide which ones are most prevalent at that age. The most important emotions at that stage of life are those that have to do with self-awareness and those related to comparing yourself with others.”

Although this selection process was quite tough for Mann and his team, One of the constants was always Anxiety, which became the star of the sequel, and a character everyone can relate to. Yes ok Inside Out 2 only added four more emotions, five if you count the small appearances of nostalgia, it is very likely that this is not the end of the series.

Thanks to the resounding success of Inside Out 2, Given Disney’s plans to work on properties that have proven to be profitable, it is very likely that a third installment in this series is already in development. In this way, we will not only see completely new emotions, but some of the concepts discarded for the second installment will surely be used in the future. On related topics, you can learn more about the success of Inside Out 2 here. Likewise, this is how the film fared with critics.

Author’s Note:

Inside Out 3 It will surely be a resounding success. Pixar knows very well how to represent emotions, and while each one can feel one-dimensional in some ways, they also have a complexity that is capable of connecting with the entire audience.

Via: Frames