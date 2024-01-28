













In this the protagonist of the story appears with a smiling face, as if he were greeting someone. This is an image of Yuji that many fans can recognize and that fits his personality.

He shared this illustration through his Twitter account, @NishiiTerumi, and is not accompanied by any text.

The bad thing was that in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisenand specifically, in the Shibuya Incident Arc, this way of expressing seems to have gone down in history.

All because Yuji Itadori suffered from an emotional breakdown. It could well be said that he was on the verge of breaking completely but someone was able to save him.

That was Aoi Todo, who came to help him in his battle against Mahito. The latter was looking for a way to completely traumatize him and then eliminate him.

But he didn't count on the fact that his 'brother' — according to himself — would sacrifice everything, including his arm, to rescue him and keep him as centered as possible.

Again Todo and Itadori were part of one of the best battles within Jujutsu Kaisenchanging and exchanging places.

The problem for Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen is that the battle against Suguru Geto had barely finished when he now must face a death sentence against him.

It wasn't his fault that Sukuna woke up and took over his body for quite some time. But the higher-ups have to blame someone and that's Yuji.

So this hero's smiling expression will take a while to return due to everything that has happened so far.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

