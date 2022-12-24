Robert ten Brink has provided an emotional reunion tonight in the Christmas special of All You Need is Love. The Van Dijk family lost two children in 2014 after a terrible fire in their American log cabin. After that traumatic event, a ‘cosy’ reconciliation with their family in the Netherlands never came about. Until now. “I think it’s very important that we can just celebrate Christmas with the whole family,” said letter writer and brother Rinie, visibly affected.

