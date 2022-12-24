Consumers should expect more price increases in 2023 and 2024 as energy costs will remain high, says the head of a group of economists advising the German government. /12) a senior adviser to the German government.

“Inflation will also be an issue in 2024, and only after that will we perhaps see it return to 2% [ao ano]”, Monika Schnitzer, president of the German Council of Economic Experts, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Schnitzer said inflation will remain high because of so-called second-round effects, as producers pass on higher costs to consumers and businesses.

She also accused some companies of overdoing their price increases.

His comments contrast with a report by the Munich-based Ifo institute, published last week, which predicted inflation would fall to 6.4% in 2023.

Ifo also said Germany’s recession forecast for next year would be milder than previously thought, with the economy contracting just 0.1% against a previous forecast of a 0.3% contraction.

No risk of inflationary spiral

In the interview with the Rheinische Post, Schnitzer said she was not worried about an eventual inflationary spiral due to salary negotiations.

In major German industrial sectors, such as chemicals and metals, unions agreed to below-inflation wage increases in exchange for one-time compensation payments.

Inflation in Germany reached a record annual rate of 10.4% in October, according to the official statistics agency Destatis. In November, the rate retreated slightly, to 10%.

The price surge, which began as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, was boosted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Energy prices rose by more than 50% in November compared to the same month last year, accelerated by rising natural gas prices. Food prices rose by more than 20% over the same period.

Excluding food and energy, November’s annual inflation would have been around 5%, according to Destatis.

Energy price surcharge

Schnitzer has called for a temporary solidarity surcharge, dubbed “soli”, to be introduced next year to fund the energy price cap, which seeks to reduce the impact of rising electricity and heating bills.

“An ‘energy sol’ makes sense: it recognizes that the country is getting poorer and that the strong shoulders will have to carry more weight than the weaker ones,” said Schnitzer.

The temporary fee could bring in an additional 12-13 billion euros in tax revenue, he said.

With the expectation that energy prices will remain high, Schnitzer also asked the government of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to extend the useful life of three nuclear power plants for another three years.

“From an economic point of view, it would make sense to quickly order new fuel rods [nuclear]🇧🇷 This would give us more security next winter,” he said.

After reluctance, Berlin agreed to extend the life of the last nuclear power plants until April because of the energy crisis.

They were scheduled to be phased out in a few days as part of a policy to phase out nuclear energy.

Increased retirement age

Schnitzer also called for the retirement age to be raised to 69 from the current 66 due to a lack of workers to replace the growing number of retirees.

“Things cannot go on like this with pensions,” she told the Rheinische Post. “The Council of Economic Experts proposes that out of every additional year of life, eight months be spent in work and four months in retirement. Then we would reach retirement at age 68 in 2046 and retirement at age 69 in 2061.”

Schnitzer also urged the government to stop allowing workers to retire at age 63 if they have paid sufficient Social Security contributions.

The retirement age in Germany is already set to rise to 67 by 2031.

bl (dpa, Reuters)