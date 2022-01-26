the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He advances with his postoperative process after the interventions that have been carried out after the accident suffered on Monday on the roads of Cundinamarca.

After the latest medical news, which has been encouraging, his mother expressed her joy, after being able to see her son this Wednesday.

Message from Egan’s mom

Egan’s mom post.

Doña Flor Marina Gómez published a photo on her Instagram account, in which images of Egan appear from birth and childhood.

The message is very emotional: “My happiness could be compared to what I felt 25 years ago because I felt that my son was reborn,” his mother wrote, with obvious emotion to see how her son’s recovery begins, after the serious accident .

New medical part is expected

Bernal is still hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Clínica de la Sabana, he has responded to treatment, but no one has said the last word, they continue to count down the crucial 72 hours to learn more about his future, which run from 1 in the morning on Tuesday.

He has undergone two operations, one to stabilize the fracture of the femur and patella of his right leg and another to control the problem of the thoracic vertebrae, which is what continues to cause concern.

Although he responds, the doctors assure that they are good signs, but that they are not definitive to say that he is already recovered. Here, the keys to Bernal’s health.

A new medical report from the La Sabana Clinic is expected, to know the details of how the cyclist evolves this Wednesday.

