French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday (24) for a new term. He defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

After the release of the projection that showed Macron’s victory, he was welcomed by thousands of supporters who were gathered in the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower.

In his speech, the re-elected president acknowledged that the next five years will not be easy and that he will be president of a divided France.

“I am no longer the candidate of some, but the president of all,” said Macron, who also defeated Le Pen in the previous election.

Voting opened at 8 am local time (3 am in Brasília) and closed at 8 pm (3 pm in Brasília).

* With information from RTP Internacional.

The post Emmanuel Macron is re-elected President of France appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

