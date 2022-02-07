Emma Marrone thanks to the pursuit of the police earns 50 bonus points and wins the Fantasanremo

Emma Marrone wins the Fantasanremo. Amadeus, as a guide of the Sanremo Festival, was a great success. The conductor also in this edition of Sanremo 2022 showed his skills as presenter and artistic director.

This all-Italian singing competition will certainly go down in history for one more thing. The game of the Fantasanremo. Keywords such as Fantasanremo, Papalina and A salute to aunt Mara, which ensured the big names on the Ariston stage bonus points. To win the victory of this extravagant game was Emma Marrone.

But she made a difference for one particular. Many clauses of the Fantasanremo that allowed the singers to win more points. Among this was the event that happened to Emma, which on the night between Thursday 3 and Friday 4 February, was chased by the police. Yes, exactly. A real pursuit. The gesture hin doing so award to the singer ben 50 points.

Then came Highsnob and Hu who took a deserved second place and Tananai with a third. During the live broadcast, which took place on Instagram, of the Fantasanremo, Emma Marrone she exploded with joy as she gave thanks everyone: “Next year instead of saying skullcap they have to say Emma Marrone! I had a blast, you turned me around Sanremo. I believed in this too much. I have won eternal glory ”.

On the evening in question, in which she was chased by the police, the singer wanted to make it clear that: “It wasn’t the escort. Around Sanremo there was just me and they followed us seriously. Then they saw it was me and they let us go ”.

Tananai also joined the link. He has undoubtedly been the most criticized singer. Considered out of tune by the social audience and finished last in the ranking.

Tananai, however, took it with a lot of irony and, in connection, jokes with his fans who, after the evident defeat from the Festival, still sees him rewarded by the Fantasanremo game, in which he won a well-deserved third place.