Guadalajara Jalisco.- The forecast of weather Partly cloudy skies are expected in Jalisco today, occasionally cloudy with possible isolated rains in the afternoon and evening over the Altos Norte and Altos Sur regions. The environment will be warm during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C. in the South Coast and Southeast region, cool environment at night and cold to very cold at dawn with minimum temperatures of –5 to 0°C., and possible frosts in the high parts of the state.

Fog banks are expected in the early hours of the morning in the Ciénega, Sur and Sureste regions. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will be recorded in the North, Altos Norte, Altos Sur and Ciénega regions, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Next we show you the weather forecast which was also issued this morning by the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) for various regions that make up the state of Jalisco.

regional forecast

“Today in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, a mostly sunny day is expected, accompanied by cool to cold temperatures at night and early in the morning,” said meteorologist Héctor Magaña Fernández.

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

Dawn clear. In the sunny morning with scattered clouds. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds.

A partially cloudy morning is expected, towards the afternoon and evening cloudy intervals increase with possible gusts of wind in the afternoon. Cold environment in the early hours of the morning, mainly towards the outskirts of the city, at noon and afternoon a warm environment, at night and early morning again cool to cold, take your precautions.

Wind: dominant from the west with gusts in the afternoon, 3-20 km/h

Temperature: maximum: 25-27°C, minimum today within the cd: 10-12°C, minimum for tomorrow: 8-9°C

Sun: Rise: 07:28 a.m. Sunset: 06:48 p.m., departure tomorrow Tuesday: 07:28 a.m.

Weather in Ocotlan

A morning with sun and some clouds is expected, in the afternoon sun and cloudy intervals, at night with some clouds. Cold atmosphere early in the morning, warm in the afternoon and cool to cold at night.

Wind: from the west with occasional gusts in the afternoon-night, 3-18 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 24-25 °C Minimum: 9-12 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:26 a.m. Sunset: 06:47 p.m.

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

A partly cloudy day is expected, with a low chance of some light showers in the afternoon. The environment remains cold in the early hours at dawn and at night-early morning. Take your precautions.

Wind: from the west, with gusts during the day, 3-25 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 21-23 °C Minimum: 9-11 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:23 a.m. Sunset: 06:42 p.m.

Colotlan

A day with sun and more cloudy intervals is expected, at night mostly clear. The environment remains cold in the early hours at dawn and at night-early morning. Take your precautions.

Wind: dominant from the west with strong gusts in the afternoon-night, 3-30 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 21-22 °C Minimum: 7-9 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:29 a.m. Sunset: 06:45 p.m.

Vallarta Port

A day with sun and scattered clouds is expected, the atmosphere continues to be pleasant during the day, at night and early morning it is cool.

Wind: sea breeze from the west, 3-10 km/h

Temperatures: Maximum: 25-26 °C Minimum: 18-20 °C

Sun: Rise: 07:36 a.m. Sunset: 06:56 p.m.

Autlan de Navarro

A morning with sun and scattered clouds is expected, in the afternoon sun and some clouds, at night mostly clear. The atmosphere continues to be cold in the early hours of the morning, towards midday and afternoon warm, in the early evening again cool to cold. Take your precautions. Mostly clear tomorrow.

Wind: from the west-southwest with gusts in the afternoon-night, 3-20 km/h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 28-29 °C Minimum: 13-14°C

Sun: Rise: 07:31 a.m. Sunset: 06:54 p.m.

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

Dawn clear. In the sunny morning and some clouds. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the southeast with a normal wind of 10 km-h and gusts of up to 33 km-h. The weather will be warm during the day, cool at night and cold at dawn.

I forecast the weekend, for sunny Saturday, Sunday clouds and sun both days with warm temperatures at noon, mild at night and cold at dawn, little gusty wind in the afternoon.

Temperatures: maximum: 25° C minimum: 10° C Sun: Sunrise: 07:28 AM Sunset: 08:47 PM