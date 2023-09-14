Emma Coronel, best known for being the third wife of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was released on parole this Wednesday after being arrested in the United States almost 3 years ago on various charges related to drug trafficking.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed in a statement to the US network NBC News that Coronel had been released this Wednesday.

The BOP had only made public a file with the information of the former prisoner and a date established for her release: today, Wednesday, September 13, but they did not agree to provide more information in this regard.

His lawyers, led by Puerto Rican Mariel Colón, who has also defended other well-known faces such as “Chapo” himself or the financial magnate and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, did not want to offer EFE details about his situation.

The mother of two of “El Chapo’s” daughters had been in community confinement since May 30 in the city of Long Beach (southern California, USA) inside a “transition house”, a facility managed by the BOP to expedite their reintegration process.

During this time he was eligible for a limited number of outings during the day as long as they had the specific purpose of adjusting to society, but his movements were monitored by BOP personnel.

Coronel will now be on probation for the next 48 months, during which he must remain within his assigned judicial district, notify government agents of any change of address, and seek employment.

Guilty of money laundering and drug trafficking

The “influencer” was also arrested in February 2021 when she landed at Washington-Dulles International Airport (Virginia, USA), accused of helping her husband manage his multimillion-dollar criminal empire of the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as conspiring. for his escape from the El Altiplano prison (Mexico) in 2015.

“She played a crucial role in logistically planning the escape and, while she was free, as a messenger from “El Chapo” to other leaders of the cartel,” Nathan P. Jones, an expert on Mexican criminal organizations for the Baker Institute (University of Rice, Texas).

Just a few months later, in November 2021, the woman, a Mexican-American national, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to having participated in money laundering operations and trafficking five kilos of cocaine, one kilo of heroin and means of methamphetamines to the US

Likewise, he delivered 1.5 million dollars to the United States Government as compensation for obtaining funds from drug trafficking.

Her first year and a half of her sentence was spent in the minimum security prison for women at FMC Carswell (Texas, USA), located approximately 1,120 kilometers -700 miles- from the ADX Florence prison (Colorado, USA). , where “El Chapo” is currently serving his life sentence.

It is unknown whether Coronel will now be allowed to have telephone or letter contact with the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, who, aware of his wife’s release, made a formal request two weeks ago to the judge in charge of his case, Brian Cogan, to to let him receive visits from his daughters and her.

“It is also not ruled out that at some point Emma Coronel will once again want to capitalize on her husband’s fame through publications on social networks or gossip programs that continue turning her case into a spectacle and enlarging her figure,” Jones said.

With a difference of 32 years in age between them, Coronel and “El Chapo” Guzmán met in 2006 during the celebration of some local festivals in her hometown, Canelas (Durango, Mexico), which crowned her as queen of the beauty.

Daughter of Nacho Coronel, one of the main partners of “El Chapo” until his death in 2010, she captivated the drug trafficker to the point that just a year later, when she turned 18, they decided to get married and five years later they became parents. of twins.

