The main event will be dedicated to Castlevania: Nocturne , whose first three episodes will air during the 90-minute presentation. Between episodes, Netflix will also show “surprise announcements and never-before-seen sneak peeks from other animated series that fans are excited about.”

Netflix announced an event designed to highlight upcoming animated series, including some based on popular video game series. Let’s talk about Netflix Drop 01 described as “a virtual showcase celebrating the best of animation series of Netflix” and will take place on September 27th at 6pm Italian time .

What animated series can we expect at Netflix Drop 01

Castlevania: Nocturne

Netflix says the presentation will include Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime Season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, Pluto and Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

However, the image of the promotional poster that accompanies the announcement – and which you can see above – teases some of the other shows that will be revealed. The Capcom logo is clearly visible in the poster for example, which means that during the presentation a show based on a Capcom IP will almost certainly be presented: could it be the already announced Onimusha?

The logos of Crystal Dynamics and Legendary Entertainment are also present, suggesting that the Tomb Raider animated series will make its first appearance.