Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Tomorrow, Monday (August 28), the UAE will celebrate “Emirati Women’s Day”, which represents a national occasion to express official and popular pride in the great efforts made by the “daughter of the Emirates” and the achievements it has made in highlighting the UAE’s local role and its global contribution to addressing the challenges Sustainability by searching for innovative solutions in the fields of energy and climate change. This year’s celebration comes under the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow”, based on the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates).

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is considered the pioneer of the women’s movement in the UAE, and she is credited with establishing the General Women’s Union, while the approach she put forward in the field of women’s work is characterized by a balance between seeking to be open to the spirit of the times and preserving Arab originality and Islamic traditions, in the belief of Her Highness Preserving cultural privacy is the only way to achieve the desired progress.

The slogan “We Share for Tomorrow” coincided with what the UAE enjoys in establishing gender balance as an institutional, societal and ethical culture that pervades the country, in an indication of the importance of the solidarity of all federal and governmental state institutions, civil society and the private sector, to continue the march and build on the efforts achieved to harness all This will enhance the best enabling environment for Emirati women in all fields and sectors, which will result in strengthening the country’s inspiring model of empowerment in the region and the world.

«COP28»

The occasion comes in the midst of the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) during the period from November 30 to December 12, as the country welcomes the contemporary challenges it is experiencing with the world, especially in the climate change file, with its female cadres. Distinguished, which constitutes two-thirds of the leadership team of the conference, and more than 50% of the administrative team, to present the UAE to the world its sustainable approach in appreciating the efficiency, excellence and creativity of Emirati girls.

The occasion carries a message and goals that lie at the heart of the UAE’s strategies, and keep pace with the advanced stage the country has reached in terms of leadership and development, preceding the global trends that still seek the empowerment of women in societies.

Women’s Empowerment

The occasion annually sheds light on the advanced strides made by the UAE in the file of empowering women, and enhancing the honorable image of its achievements and successes in all fields, in addition to emphasizing the need to continue and work to develop its skills and capabilities, as well as anticipating the future of women in all fields and sectors, as well as inviting All national bodies to cooperate to create a sustainable future for Emirati women in accordance with the fifty principles of the state.

Sustainability year

This year’s slogan coincides with the state’s slogan for the year 2023, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to be 2023 as the year of sustainability under the slogan “Today for tomorrow”, with the aim of spreading awareness about environmental sustainability issues and encouraging participation. community in achieving sustainable development, and supporting national strategies in this field towards building a more prosperous and prosperous future, in addition to highlighting the efforts made by the UAE in promoting international collective action to address sustainability challenges, and its role in searching for innovative solutions that benefit everyone in the international arena. Especially in the areas of energy, climate change and others.

Sustainability has been a fundamental issue in the UAE society since ancient times, and the best evidence of this is what the country has presented since its inception as a distinguished model in the field of preserving the environment and preserving resources, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was a global leader and pioneer in the field of environmental work. And climate, and left remarkable imprints in this field, and today the wise leadership is following its approach, as its choice of the slogan of the year of sustainability “today for tomorrow” embodies its approach, goals and vision in the field of sustainability and its responsibility in facing challenges, as through its work, efforts and initiatives today, it creates a better tomorrow for the current generations. And the next.

The largest international event

What makes the “Year of Sustainability” particularly important is that it is a year in which the UAE hosts the largest international event in the field of climate action, which is the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, as it works to make it a milestone in the world’s march towards addressing the threat of climate change. Climate change, as the “Year of Sustainability” embodies the rich record of the UAE in preserving sustainability through its inspiring initiatives, efforts and strategies in this field, foremost of which is the “strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality 2050”, which affirms the state’s commitment to promoting environmental protection and economic progress, and consolidating its position The country is an ideal destination to live, work and create prosperous communities.

The role of the UAE in promoting work in the field of clean energy and building effective partnerships in this field benefits the whole world, foremost of which is the strategic partnership with the United States of America to invest $100 billion in implementing clean energy projects in the UAE, America and various countries of the world.

special event

Emirati Women’s Day is a special occasion that is celebrated annually on August 28 of each year, in appreciation of her active role and great sacrifices in building generations and the nation, and in all the tasks she undertakes without exception. With its active role in building society and its ability to overcome difficulties, and push it towards continuing to achieve the highest gains for itself and its society.

Various events

The activities of this occasion are characterized by diversity, as they are represented by the most important topics that revolve around the great role of women in building the state and its development in the various works and achievements that it has achieved at all levels. climate, aviation, space sciences, renewable energy, technology, medicine, etc., and these topics will emphasize projects to empower women in society more and the future aspirations that the “daughter of the Emirates” wants to start working on achieving.

Sector participation

Public and private sector institutions are holding a series of celebrations on Emirati Women’s Day 2023, the most prominent of which is highlighting the gains and achievements made by Emirati women through the employment of various media, holding meetings and training workshops to exchange experiences among Emirati women in various disciplines, and highlighting the role of women. And its development contributions, shedding light on emerging women’s issues on the local, regional and global arena, and highlighting the role and efforts of the UAE leadership in empowering and supporting women, and many others.