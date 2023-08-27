Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 18:42

Ferroviária (SP) started with an advantage in the confrontation with Souza (PB) in the quarterfinals of Série D. In the first leg, the team from São Paulo scored 1-0 at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

The match was broadcast live on TV Brazil. The result gives Locomotiva the advantage of a draw in the second leg, scheduled for next Sunday (3), at 3 pm, at Antônio Marques da Silva Mariz, Marizão, in the municipality of Sousa, in Paraíba. In case of victory by a minimum difference of Souza, the decision will be on penalties. Any victory by two or more goals from the Paraíba team gives Souza a spot.

Related news:

Whoever advances in this confrontation will be in the semifinals of the tournament and will win a place in the 2024 Série C.

The goal of today’s afternoon game in the interior of São Paulo was scored by center forward Pilar. The number 9 took advantage of the cross from the right with opportunism and set the score in the 40th minute of the opening stage