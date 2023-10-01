Emirati dimensions…human and development
I recently had a passionate conversation with my old friend about the extent of the material development that developed countries have achieved in many fields, whether on planet Earth or in space, and the fact that they continue to work day and night on more of it.
During the conversation, my friend asked me a question that was close to astonishment about the reason for the amazing material development that the West has achieved thanks to the Western man himself, who has turned to them into something similar to a “machine,” and whose primary concern has become more production while preserving his mental and physical capabilities, so that these countries do not find themselves I was forced out of the manufacturing convoy.
My comment was that the answer lies mainly in the question: The West, which adopted materialistic concepts to achieve advancement in all economic, military, technological, engineering, and other fields, made man the “gear that drives” its renaissance as the means to achieve the goal, which at the same time led to the disruption of family relations and the weakening of the structure of society.
In contrast, to avoid such social and humanitarian costs, our wise leadership has focused from the beginning on creating and strengthening the ideal balance between humanity and material development. On the one hand, and by way of example but not limited to, we sent the first Arab astronaut to the International Space Station, and before that we launched the “Hope Probe” to the planet Mars through the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Not far from space, that is, in the field of aeronautics, we succeeded in manufacturing parts of aircraft structures and equipment from composite materials at the “Strata” company.
This is in addition to relying on applying the latest frameworks for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and modern digitization to achieve global leadership in the sectors of platforms and systems, weapons and missiles, electronic warfare and cyber technologies, and supporting business missions and operations through the “Edge” advanced technology group. All of these models, and many other successes, are the most eloquent evidence of the role of the Emirati human being in building the cultural development of the United Arab Emirates. On the other hand, our leadership has been concerned with building “man” as the foundation, and not just a “machine” for material development as in other experiments. The evidence for this is many and countless.
The Emirati person works hard to contribute to the wheel of material development, and is assured of everything that will consolidate and perpetuate his social and family values stemming from the teachings of the Islamic religion and the ancient Arab heritage.
Security and security are at the forefront of these matters that strengthen the Emirati citizen’s connection to his family, home and work, to the point that he may travel in space to stay there for months while being completely reassured about his family. We also find the leadership’s keenness to provide appropriate housing for the citizen and his family, thus ensuring social tranquility and stability. In addition, all medical services are provided free of charge, whether inside or outside the country, to all eligible citizens and their families, while public education and higher education are provided free of charge for their benefit.
Thus, the square of basic human needs in our current era is completed. That is, security, housing, treatment, and education. Here, the interest of our wise leadership in creating the ideal balance required in a person’s life between his spiritual, social, and material needs is clearly evident, while taking full account of the causes of progress and development, and focusing on the Emirati person in all its dimensions.
*Emirati researcher
