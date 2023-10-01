River Plate beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at home on Sunday in the Argentine soccer superclásico, for the seventh round of the League Cup.

In a Bombonera filled with about 50,000 spectators, the ‘millionaire’ took a celebrated victory with goals from Venezuelan striker Salmón Rondón at 40 minutes, on a rebound, and Enzo Díaz at 90+5 minutes.

The defeat in the superclásico is a hard blow for Boca ahead of the revenge against Palmeiras for the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, on Thursday in Sao Paulo, after drawing 0-0 in the first leg. River started better, had possession of the ball in the first minutes, was more neat and warned with a weak shot by Venezuelan Rondón, Vinotinto’s all-time top scorer.

With less control, Boca tried to be more dynamic and managed to even out the development shortly after twenty minutes. He soon had his first chance, very clear, in a breakaway from Darío Benedetto than the goalkeeper Franco Armani he controlled by winning one-on-one by throwing himself at his feet.

Boca managed to get into the game but only managed to cause concern in attack with the appearances of Benedetto, attentive to try to create some chances but not accompanied by the local midfielders. On the other side, River responded with a free kick in the form of a center in which Marcelo Herrera appeared by surprise behind everyone and connected only inside the area, but his shot hit the outside of the net.

The goals arrived

Until at 40 minutes the opening of the scoreboard came, in a River attack that went through several stages, until a clearance by the Paraguayan Valdez ended up at the feet of Enzo Pérez, who finished and his shot, which went wide, was diverted in Rondón and dislocated ‘Chiquito’ Romero to silence La Bombonera.

Boca, which claimed a previous infraction by Paulo Díaz on the local full-back Weigandt in the goal play, lost control for a few minutes and River was close to increasing a great pass from Rondón to Manu Lanzini, who confronted Romero but he avoided the second fall of his fence. Given the low production of his midfielders, the local coach, Jorge Almirón, made three changes in that sector at halftime, with the arrivals of Valentín Barco, Cristian Medina and Ezequiel Fernández in search of giving more volume to his game.

These variations allowed Boca a substantial improvement, which started the second half in good shape and began to approach the River area, which in turn began to find wide spaces for the counterattack. Valentín Barco searched with a surprise shot that found Armani well stopped, but minutes later Rondón had another chance with a deflected left foot shot from a good position.

The match entered a rough stretch, with little play, with several strong crosses, tumults and protests that referee Andrés Merlos did not sanction rigorously. About 73 minutes Boca reached the tie, in a cross that Cavani and goalkeeper Armani reached, the Uruguayan won the duel and after a rebound off the crossbar he made a scissors and pushed the ball into the net, but the goal was annulled with confirmation of the VAR for a millimeter advanced position of the Uruguayan striker.

That was the last favorable situation for the ‘Xeneize’, which from then on became entangled and collectively disorganized. With Boca unbalanced, the final 2-0 came in stoppage time, in a good play by Colidio on the right, who joined the marks and the ball drifted towards Enzo Díaz, who entered from the left, with time and space to accommodate and place the ball in the corner.

Thus, River found the relief it needed, won again in La Bombonera after a long time, established itself as a candidate in the League Cup and caused a headache for its archrival, who will have to recover in a short time with the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores just around the corner.

AFP

More sports news