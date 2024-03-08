Mr. Yoo, are you still in Germany regularly?

My parents still live in Germany, so I take every opportunity when work takes me to Europe to visit them. I actually always manage to do it once or twice a year.

You yourself haven't lived here for more than 20 years. Does visiting Germany still feel like coming home?

At least I feel nostalgic for Germany, especially for the language. But my relationship to the country has changed a lot. I grew up here before the year 2000, still with the D-Mark. The euro is still a bit foreign to me today. In addition, when I was young, German was the language of authority, teachers or office. There was always a portion of awe involved. Today I notice that I speak the language completely differently, much more confidently and with a completely different relationship to other people.

Do you still notice your German origins in Korea?

My wife sometimes jokes about me because I'm supposedly so typically German. I always seem to think logically and approach everything theoretically and step by step. Especially when we argue. Then she rolls her eyes when I say that we don't have to spend ourselves emotionally, we can just go through everything step by step.

“Past Lives” is also about the feeling of being a stranger, about being at home in several places but never feeling complete anywhere. You certainly have your own connection to this, right?

In fact, both in Germany and after I moved to America and finally Korea, I always felt like an outsider in some way. Not exactly as a loner or anything like that, because I've always had good social relationships with other people. But there was always a certain melancholy in me, a kind of melancholy, because I always felt a bit strange, no matter where I was. Everywhere I adapt to the environment I'm in, but it's always only a part of me that comes out, never my full emotional range.

Do you think this melancholy will ever go away? Or will it stay forever?

I can imagine that it will always remain. But it doesn't just come from the experience of being a child of immigrants. It also has to do with the five years we lived in Königswinter in the Siebengebirge, from when I was ten to when I was 15. At that time there was a once-in-a-century flood on the Rhine, from which my family suffered greatly. That was a very formative experience, also for me. Experiencing such a natural disaster as a child in a country where we actually felt safe and at ease changed my view of life. Suddenly I realized that if you feel safe and believe that you have everything under control, you are thinking wrong.







When you first went to the USA after school, did you already have a plan to never come back?

No, I actually just wanted to go abroad for a year. My plan was to study at the sports university in Cologne. I could have done that after twelve years of school with a technical college diploma, but my parents really wanted me to complete the 13th grade as well. My condition was that I could then go to the USA for a year before I started studying. As a film fan who had paid a lot of attention to Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, I had repeatedly heard the name of the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York. So I had the idea of ​​taking a three-month acting course there, and I wanted to spend the rest of my visa working and working my ass off. But then the first few weeks at the Strasberg School changed my life.

In what way?