Today, the Emirates Foundation for School Education noted, in its account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the study schedules currently in circulation are incorrect.

The Foundation confirmed that it is working with all its partners to announce the mechanism for implementing the government decision to change vacation days.

In this context, the Foundation indicated that the academic schedules that are being circulated during the current period are false, and the mechanism for implementing the aforementioned decision will be announced soon.



