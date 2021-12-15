Scientists announced the achievement on Tuesday at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.

Commenting on the achievement, space scientist Noor Raoufi of Johns Hopkins University said: “The achievement of the Parker probe is very amazing.”

For his part, said scientist Justin Kasper of the University of Michigan: “It was the first time that we were within a distance of less than five hours from the corona.”

“Five hours is not a lot of time in space,” Casper added. “Casper was moving very fast, 100 kilometers per second.”

According to scientists, the solar “corona” appeared to be of a dusty nature more than expected, according to the Associated Press.

The information gathered by Casper will help scientists better understand the origin of the solar wind, and how it is heated and propelled into space.

Exploring this region of high magnetic density will also help scientists understand solar eruptions that can affect life on Earth.

Parker will continue to get closer to the sun, diving deeper into the corona, until its grand final orbit in 2025.

The Parker launch was launched in 2018, 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) from the center of the Sun.