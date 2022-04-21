Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Himiri, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, crowned the Emirates National Schools team with the title of the ninth edition of the “Mansour Bin Zayed Cup 2022 Football Championship”.

The coronation was attended by Rashid Saeed Al-Amiri, Undersecretary of the Governmental Affairs Sector and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Sultan Dhahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Office of the Executive Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, Vice President of the Football Association and President of the Professional League.

The Emirates National Schools team won the title by winning the final match against the Scholarships Office with a penalty shootout (5-4), after the end of the original and extra time in a negative tie, at the Emirates Palace Hotel Stadium in Abu Dhabi, to win the cup for the second time in its participation in the tournament.

His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al-Humairi thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage of the championship, stressing the ministry’s keenness to hold sports competitions with the aim of strengthening social ties between the participants, which is reflected in the development of youth capabilities, in a distinguished Ramadan sports atmosphere.

His Excellency praised the efforts of all concerned parties to make the tournament a success, which enjoys a distinguished position, expressing his appreciation for the enthusiasm, levels and sportsmanship that characterized the competitions, and his congratulations to the Emirates National Schools team after winning the title.

For his part, Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Governmental Affairs Sector and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, valued the continuous care and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has been behind the success of the tournament since its first edition and over many years.

He thanked all the success partners, Etisalat Group, the gold sponsor, Royal Jet, the silver sponsor, in addition to the Emirates Palace Hotel, the silver sponsor and host of the tournament competitions, for their marketing sponsorship of the ninth edition of the competition, praising the efforts of the participating teams and the media.

In turn, Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, Vice-President of the Emirates Football Association, President of the Professional League, praised the wonderful technical levels witnessed by the tournament, stressing that it was able to consolidate its positive roles among all participants, as one of the most distinguished tournaments as a youth, social and sports forum, always aspiring to achieve its social goals. And sports to be consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The final match witnessed a remarkable presence of community figures and leaders of the sports sector in the country, in addition to various media outlets, with a great public turnout.

The Scholarships Office achieved second place and silver medals, after losing on penalties in the final, while the Office of the Secretary-General, champion of the previous version, won third place and bronze medals, after its broad victory over City Golf Club with eight goals without return, in the match that preceded the final match. The goals of the Secretary-General’s team were scored by Nour Al-Zahid and Youssef Akyoud (7 goals).

Before crowning the teams and stars of the tournament, the organizing committee crowned the official sponsors of the ninth edition, “Etisalat Group”, the gold sponsor, and “Royal Jet”, the silver sponsor, in addition to “Emirates Palace Hotel”, the silver sponsor and host of the tournament’s competitions.

Ali Al-Zohari, from the Emirates News Agency, WAM, won the award for the best administrator in the tournament, and Ahmed El-Sherbiny, the Emirates National Schools player, won the best goalkeeper award, as he kept a clean sheet throughout the competitions, and no team was able to shake his net, in addition. To his important role in the final after he saved a penalty kick that awarded the title to his team.