The Ukrainian President (M) alongside EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (l) and Charles Michel, President of the European Council. © Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA/dpa

The EU wants to support Ukraine in its defense fight against Russia “as long as necessary”. On his second trip abroad since the beginning of the war, Selenskyj is also promoting fighter jets. The news at a glance.

Brussels – After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, the heads of state and government of the EU states made a clear commitment to further aid for the country attacked by Russia. “The European Union will provide Ukraine with active support for as long as necessary,” said a statement adopted that night at the EU summit.

In addition, one is prepared to further tighten the sanctions against Russia in close coordination and cooperation with partners. Measures against evasion attempts would be strengthened.

Scholz on tanks: “My impression is that it works”

After several meetings with European allies in the past few days, Zelenskyy had previously reported on progress in talks about further arms deliveries for his country. His visit to London brought decisions about the delivery of long-range weapons and the training of pilots closer, he said yesterday at a press conference on the sidelines of the EU summit. “It’s really a certain step towards supplying fighter jets.”

After the summit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism that the targets for supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine will be met. “My impression is that it works,” said the SPD politician. “But of course it won’t be easy.” According to Scholz, he also used the opportunity at the EU summit to “ask many people to actively support”. We are trying very hard to advance the topic. This also included training, supply of spare parts and ammunition.

Scholz: Selenskyj’s participation in the summit moved everyone very much

Scholz described the meeting with Selenskyj at the EU summit as an extremely emotional moment. “Personally attending this European Council moved everyone I saw gathered there,” he said. Zelenskyi was often spoken to, but the fact that he himself appeared in Brussels shortly before the anniversary of the start of the war on February 24 was something special.

“And it is also a symbol of the Ukrainians’ will to resist and a strong sign that the European Union and Ukraine stand together,” added Scholz. Everyone in Ukraine can rest assured that Ukrainians will be supported “as long as it is necessary”.

During his visit to Brussels, Zelenskyy demanded further arms deliveries from the EU member states. “I have no right to come home without results,” said the 45-year-old leader. In the Belgian capital, Zelenskyi first gave an emotional speech in the European Parliament before meeting the EU heads of state and government at the summit. On Wednesday he had already been to London and Paris. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he would check whether fighter jets are available for Ukraine.

EU Parliament President sees fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine positively

EU Parliament President Metsola underlined the importance of fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine. “Now the next step for states to consider is rapidly deploying long-range systems and aircraft,” she said. These would be needed to protect the freedom that too many would have taken for granted.

On the occasion of Zelenskyj’s visit to the EU Parliament and later to the EU summit in Brussels, she explained: “Our reaction must be appropriate to the threat – and the threat is existential.”

Medvedev announces the construction and modernization of thousands of tanks

In response to Western military aid to Russia-attacked Ukraine, ex-Kremlin chief Dmitry Medvedev promised to build and modernize thousands of tanks. “As you know, yesterday our enemy begged abroad for planes, missiles and tanks,” Medvedev said while visiting an engineering company in the Siberian city of Omsk. Medvedev, who is now Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, was obviously referring to Zelensky’s trips to London and Paris.

“How should we answer?” Medvedev asked employees of the Omsk company, which specializes in weapons production, among other things, according to a video that he himself distributed. He then gave the answer himself: “It is clear that in this case it is natural for us to increase the production of various types of weapons and military technology – including modern tanks,” said the 57-year-old. “We’re talking about the production and modernization of thousands of tanks.”

Experts: Serious problems with Russian equipment

A law has been in force in Russia since last summer that enables the economy to be more closely aligned with the needs of the army. This means that individual sectors can be obliged to supply the armed forces. Moscow repeatedly claims that it is far superior to Kyiv militarily. However, international secret services and military experts regularly point out the Russians’ problems with equipment, some of which are serious.

According to a report, the United States is to support Ukraine in coordinating attacks against the Russian military. In a majority of attacks using US advanced missile systems, the US or allies are said to provide or confirm coordinates of attack targets, the Washington Post reported yesterday, citing unnamed Ukrainian and US sources . The information would be provided by the US military in Europe. The newspaper named Russian ammunition depots or barracks on Ukrainian soil as targets.

That’s going to be important today

At the initiative of Great Britain, more than 30 nations want to discuss a joint reaction to the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to take part in international competitions under certain conditions. dpa