Dubai (WAM)

Emirates Health Services Corporation has obtained an international classification in institutional resilience from the International Organization for Institutional Resilience (ICOR), which specializes in assessing and classifying the maturity of institutional resilience and granting certificates according to the best international practices, at the highest classification level of 3 stars, as a distinguished institution in the field of institutional agility and resilience. The Corporation has become the first entity in the health sector worldwide to obtain this pioneering classification, in addition to obtaining the highest level of evaluation for the first time.

This achievement comes after conducting a comprehensive assessment of the institutional capabilities and behaviors applied in the Emirates Health Services Corporation, which focused on all organizational units in the corporation to measure the extent to which they achieve the requirements of 95 institutional capabilities, 17 sub-criteria, and 6 behaviors directed at measuring the institutional culture according to the requirements and standards of the evaluation system approved by “ICOR”.

Dr. Wedad Al-Maidour, Director of the Emergency and Crisis Operations Center at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, explained that this achievement is the culmination of the efforts of the Emirates Health Services Corporation in building and developing its capabilities to read expected changes, evaluate new trends at the local, regional and global levels, and respond quickly to them, stressing the Corporation’s keenness to sustainably improve its operations and resources and develop effective partnerships with various stakeholders to enhance diversity and integration, create opportunities and achieve strategic goals.

She pointed out that this pioneering level would not have been achieved without the wise vision of the wise leadership, which adopted pioneering work systems characterised by rapid response and the ability to keep pace with rapid changes to achieve the highest levels of quality of life, while praising at the same time the support of the institution’s leadership to adopt the best global practices that support flexibility and institutional agility in its various sectors and operations, as well as the efficiency of the work team that played a fundamental role in obtaining this pioneering classification.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation continues to enhance the capabilities of human cadres and strengthen the work system in the field of institutional flexibility, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and in a manner that ensures enhancing its institutional agility, innovation capabilities, and ability to adapt to changes and deal with them efficiently and professionally to sustain its vital operations and business continuity.