The Emirates Foundation for Health Services organized a scientific symposium on patient safety under the slogan “Safe care for mothers and newborns”, which discussed ways to enhance the quality of health care provided to mothers and newborns in hospitals and health centers affiliated with the Foundation.

The symposium – which was held via the video call feature – was attended by representatives of the World Health Organization, a group of doctors and specialists, and a number of the Foundation’s employees. The most prominent global practices related to the safety of mothers and newborns, especially during childbirth, and the mechanism for adopting effective and innovative strategies to improve their safety, enhance the capabilities and support of health workers, and agreed to adopt The health facilities of the Foundation for the “Safe Childbirth Checklist” initiative, one of the initiatives of the World Health Organization aimed at protecting mothers and newborns from avoidable risks and harms during childbirth.

His Excellency Dr. Yousef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed the Corporation’s keenness to launch events and programs aimed at promoting patient safety concepts and adopting international best practices that contribute to improving patient safety. He explained that organizing this symposium comes within the framework of the Corporation’s efforts to promote Awareness about the safety of mothers and newborns during childbirth and their quest to provide distinguished and safe care with the availability of qualified health professionals working in supportive environments in parallel with strengthening cooperation with all partners and adopting comprehensive health and community programs with the aim of providing comprehensive and innovative health care to prevent society from diseases and enhance health care.

He pointed out that the UAE is one of the leading countries in implementing patient safety standards through national initiatives, health programs and projects that focus on the patient, noting the efforts of the Emirates Health Services Corporation in this regard, including the launch of the latest smart system for risk management and patient safety with the aim of improving quality care programs Health by providing a complete vision in a single platform within a secure cloud environment with strong controls for information management, in the context of a constant quest to keep pace with modern technological developments and digital health systems, and adopting evidence-based strategies to ensure the transparency of hospitals’ work, focusing on improving patient safety, and applying policies and legislation governing patients’ rights.





