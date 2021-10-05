fromPatrick Huljina conclude

“The Challenge” – that is the working title of the new feature film by director Klim Schipenko. The specialty: part of it is filmed in the ISS.

Baikonur – Russia against the USA: the eternal duel between two world powers. The point for the first feature film to be shot in space seems to be heading east. For the first time in history, a film team set off for the ISS space station on Tuesday (October 5th).

Mission space cinema: Russian film team launched for the ISS

The Russian actress Julia Peressild and the director Klim Schipenko took off as planned from the Baikonur spaceport in the steppe of Kazakhstan. Live images from the Russian space agency Roscosmos and state television showed the Soyuz rocket soaring into the cloudless sky in the sunshine. “Everything is running normally,” said the flight control center. After more than three minutes, the rocket entered Earth orbit. The crew could also be seen in the space capsule. On the ground, onlookers and Roskosmos employees watched the start.

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with the film team and the cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow on board should reach the ISS by express flight after 3 hours and 17 minutes. Filming should begin immediately after docking, as Peressild said before the start. According to Roscosmos, twelve days are planned for the shoot on the outpost of humanity. The film has the working title “Wysow” (“The Challenge”).

The Roskosmos cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow (m), the Russian actress Julia Peressild (l) and the director Klim Schipenko (r) before their start to the ISS. © Roscosmos Space Agency / AP / dpa

Mission space cinema: “There is nobody who can give us tips”

The film tells of a doctor who has to fly to the ISS to save the life of a sick cosmonaut. The medicin is played by Peressild. According to Russian sources, it is the first feature film to be shot in space and not in front of a studio set on Earth. The film team had been through space training for weeks in preparation. The US is also planning a film shoot on the outpost of mankind at an altitude of 400 kilometers. There is no date for it yet.

Director Schipenko described the shoot in space as an “experiment”. “There is no one who can give us tips. There is not a single cameraman who can tell us how to work with light from a hatch, ”said the Russian. In addition to directing, Schipenko also takes on the camera, light, sound and mask. Shkaplerov and two other Russian cosmonauts are said to have cameo appearances as themselves in the film. Peressild, who embodies a doctor, was selected from 3000 applicants for the role. The budget for the shoot is kept secret. (ph / dpa / afp)

