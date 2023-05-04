Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Emirates Health Services Corporation revealed that work is underway to introduce medical robots in many new medical specialties during the year 2023, to perform complex and accurate surgeries in a safe and minimally invasive manner, as part of the Foundation’s strategy to provide pioneering health care services using the latest technologies.

In response to Al-Ittihad’s inquiries, the Foundation said: “It has developed a plan to expand the scope of using robotic surgical techniques to treat diseases and complex cases, and this plan depends on a timetable, as new robots will be introduced this year and others during the coming period.”

The Foundation confirmed that it is working on using artificial intelligence in its surgical operations, and enabling technical cadres to use these technologies, noting that medical and technical cadres play a very important role in using robots and controlling them “remotely”, which means that the Foundation brings together cadres. Distinguished medical and modern medical technologies.

new domains

Dr. Mona Abdulaziz Kashwani, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, the first Emirati doctor to practice robotic surgery at the state level with a license from an accredited authority, announced the introduction of the surgical robot specialized in the lung “Monarch” using electromagnetic radiation.

She said, “A lung surgeon can clearly access lymph nodes and benign or malignant tumors in the bronchi and remove them, or take accurate diagnostic biopsies and draw a 3D image of the lung to accurately locate the tumor.”

She drew attention to the introduction of the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia with an advanced, heat-free, image-guided surgical robotic system that combines real-time multi-dimensional imaging and heatless water jet ablation to quickly and accurately remove enlarged prostate tissue.

She referred to the work on using the Aqua-Beam robotic system through the application of minimally invasive benign prostatic hyperplasia surgeries, which is a safe, effective and alternative system to benign prostatic hyperplasia surgeries.

She stated that the Foundation is working with an international company specialized in developing the use of a flexible internal surgical robot for surgeries without scarring to perform all robotic surgeries in various medical surgical specialties through the use of natural human openings.

And she stated that the Foundation intends to introduce a high-quality technical platform to convey everything that is going on in the operating rooms with clarity and can be used to perform surgery under the guidance of a surgeon in a different country or to record surgeries for the purpose of learning, publishing studies and saving data.

She said: “Arterial and neurosurgeons are working to develop the use of remote robotic surgery technology by using new high-precision techniques, sensitivity and remote imaging techniques in cases of diagnosing and removing small blood clots that lead to sudden strokes and that require rapid intervention, due to its importance in improving the patient’s health.” The injured one.”

She added, “These medical robots, which are being introduced, will have a positive and important role in improving the level of health care services and increasing patient and customer satisfaction rates, by reducing surgical complications, facilitating surgery, and reducing effort on the surgeon.”

Kashwani stressed the importance of these new medical robots in the ability to deal with complex cases and reduce the patient’s stay in the hospital from 24-48 hours, as well as shortening the recovery period and controlling the conduct of operations “remotely” by expert surgeons and using wireless technologies.

She indicated that the women’s department at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, had performed 316 different robotic surgeries until March 2023.

current surgeries

In response to a question about the most prominent medical cases that are classified as complex or difficult cases, and patients were saved through the use of medical robots, Kashwani stated that due to the presence of the surgical robot in most of the Foundation’s hospitals, it was used in emergency medical and surgical cases and achieved successful results.

She indicated that among the emergency surgeries in which robots are used are intestinal perforation repair, emergency bowel obstruction, gallbladder surgeries in cases of acute cholecystitis, as well as emergency stroke surgeries, in addition to emergency pregnancy scar surgeries, such as ovarian torsion, ovarian cysts and fallopian tubes.

Robotics challenges

Regarding the challenges facing the use of medical robots at the present time, Dr. Mona Kashwani replied: “These challenges are represented in the existence of a limited number of robots licensed for clinical use and the time it takes to license each new device, as it goes through many stages to prove its effectiveness, efficiency and safety, as well as its ease of use. Before surgeons, as well as the issue of the availability of medical engineers, specialized technicians and medical companies with the financial potential to develop surgical robots for various medical specialties.

She pointed to another challenge related to the time period required to develop robotic technologies, as well as the high cost of producing these highly efficient medical devices and the difficulty of having investors in this field, in addition to the fact that the accuracy of performing operations by surgical robots depends on the experience and training of surgeons, warning that the cost of operations is for the patient. may be higher than conventional operations.