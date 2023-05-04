Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Phuti Anh Xuan, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, discussed friendship relations and paths of cooperation between the two countries, and promising opportunities to develop them and expand their fields to broader horizons, in a way that serves their mutual interests. This came during His Highness’s reception, yesterday, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Vice President of Vietnam, who is on an official visit to the country. His Highness welcomed the visit of the guest, and conveyed his congratulations and greetings to His Excellency President Vu Van Thong, on the occasion of his assumption of the presidency of the Republic of Vietnam, looking forward to this meeting contributing to advancing the bilateral relations between the two countries forward.

His Highness and His Excellency the Vice President reviewed the various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Vietnam, and the possibilities of diversifying and developing them, especially in the areas of joint investment, economic and development, renewable energy, food security, and other aspects that are consistent with their efforts to achieve sustainable development. His Highness and the Vietnamese official also discussed a number of issues of common concern, and exchanged views on them. The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year, and His Highness expressed his aspiration for a qualitative participation of Vietnam to achieve the desired goals for the benefit of the whole world. His Highness, the President of the State, said that the relations of the UAE and Vietnam have witnessed continuous growth since its establishment in 1993, and we hope that these relations will be strengthened and developed in all fields, in a way that serves mutual interests. His Highness indicated that the signing of a “joint declaration of intent” to launch talks on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Vietnam will contribute to this development of relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, His Highness also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Vietnam for its support to the UAE in becoming a dialogue partner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing the UAE’s commitment to continuing to implement the joint action plan between the UAE and the ASEAN.

For her part, the Vice President of Vietnam expressed her thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome she received during her state visit, stressing that her country pays special attention to strengthening its relations with the UAE in various fields that advance development efforts in the two countries.

She pointed out that this visit comes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, expressing her confidence that there are many opportunities to strengthen and develop their relations in all fields thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to push them forward. She praised the comprehensive cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE and its inspiring development experience, while preserving its ancient identity and traditions, noting that this experience is a model for countries seeking development and development. Her Excellency also carried the invitation of the Vietnamese President to His Highness the President of the State to visit Vietnam, stressing that the exchange of visits between delegations in the two countries will contribute to creating new cooperation opportunities that serve their interests. The Vietnamese Vice President had arrived in the country earlier yesterday, where she was received upon her arrival at the Al Watan Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and an official reception ceremony took place for her, where he was accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the guest to the podium of honor, played the national anthem of Vietnam and then peace on both sides, while the artillery fired 21 salutes to the guest of the country.

the audience

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister Economy, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State. It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Vice President of Vietnam, which includes a number of senior officials.