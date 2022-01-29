Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Golf Club was covered in pink on the third day of the Dubai Desert Classic tournament, sponsored by (Slync.io), as part of the Pink Saturday event, which falls within the tournament’s commitment to breast cancer awareness efforts. Participants, guests and event organizers wore pink outfits. The Al Majlis stadium facilities were decorated in pink to promote awareness of the disease and to collect donations for the Al Jalila Foundation.

Golf stars shined in pink T-shirts, ribbons and hats, led by Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ryan Fox, who scored the first ace of the tournament, as an expression of their support for this initiative and to highlight the importance of early detection of breast cancer and available treatments, knowing that the disease is more Cancers are the most common types of cancer in the world.

Player Ryan Fox expressed his happiness with the support of the charitable organization, which enjoys wide global attention, expressing his happiness for the remarkable participation in this purposeful activity, and said: “We hope that this initiative will achieve its goals by raising awareness of the disease among different societal segments, or collecting the necessary donations.”

The championship village also welcomed guests and fans in their pink outfits in a fun-filled atmosphere and a group of events and activities, from testing their skills by hitting golf balls and winning valuable prizes to enjoying fun games and taking pictures, along with a pink crocodile figure signed by French-Tunisian artist Idriss B.