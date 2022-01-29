There will be two Hyundai cars that CRM Motorsport will line up on the TCR Italy starting grid for the 2022 season.

Ettore Carminati’s team renews its commitment to the Italian tourism series, with the driver / team manager who confirms himself excited and eager to try again with his i30 N.

To this is added a second one conducted by Michele Imberti, who broke off relations with Elite Motorsport and chose to focus on a new brand, after having driven a new Cupra last year.

For the Bergamo rider it is a further leap forward after winning the TCR DSG class title in 2020, for which he is already training on the simulator at the CRM headquarters.

“We are both happy and positive, Michele did well last year, I was a bit more unlucky, but I am confident that we can both do better than 2021. We are expanding the team with an additional engineer, so the conditions are right. they are “, affirms Carminati speaking with ACI Sport.

“It is difficult to make predictions or set goals, it will also depend on the competition: we will only be able to understand better after the first race, but we would like to bring Michele back to the podium with Hyundai and I would like to return to the Top 10 at the end of the year, as we did in 2020”.