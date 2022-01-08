The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that the announcement of the results of the exams for the first semester of the current academic year will be announced in stages, according to a special chronology for each seminar.

The Foundation has set next Monday (January 10th) as the date for announcing the results of the third cycle students (grades ninth to twelfth), as the announcement of results will start from three in the afternoon.

While the Foundation will begin announcing the results of the second episode for grades five to eight, at three in the afternoon next Tuesday (the eleventh of January).

The results of the first semester will be revealed by announcing the results of the first cycle students, for grades one to four, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday (January 12th).

The institution will provide the “Al-Manhal” system with the students’ grades within the specified dates.

According to the chronology of the results announcement, students will be able to print their academic certificates on the same day as they are announced, according to each seminar and the date of announcing the result of their request, starting from ten in the evening until six in the morning daily, for technical and technical purposes.

School principals will receive any comments on the results from students or parents until January 21, 2022, as a maximum, through the communication channels between the school and parents, or through the link https://parentsshare.moe.gov.ae/complain/

The Foundation explained that school principals can view the details of any student’s result through the “Swift Access and Al Manhal” system and discuss them with the concerned, and we also ask you to work to provide clear and decisive answers to those concerned. This is done through the administration of the school and the institution only, without the need for parents to review the headquarters of the institution or its branches. The Foundation will communicate with the departments directly through the approved communication channels, and provide the appropriate guidance according to each case to provide the answer to the student or guardian who has the inquiry.

The certificate is issued descriptive in letters only for all subjects of group A and B, and clarifies the descriptive measures of performance levels, and the certificate does not include a final average for the student in the mentioned stages.

It is not allowed to print the student’s answer sheet. The authority of the school principal in the (Swift Asus) system is limited to reviewing the students’ performance report in the end-of-semester exam, providing them with support and knowing the missing skills and making them more effective to touch the reality of the educational process in the field, with the aim of providing an accurate picture of the students’ academic and cognitive progress during the three semesters. .

There is also no other alternative period for the end of the first semester exam, and the student being absent with an acceptable excuse, his absence does not affect the overall score at the end of the year.

In the results review mechanism, the team is responsible for reviewing the requests received by them, and checking the adequacy of the information mentioned in the objection and the attached documents. The head of the Student Affairs Unit verifies and verifies the accuracy of the application data (according to the criteria and requirements of the objection categories).

As well as reviewing all the data contained in the objection and verifying its integrity through (verifying the integrity of the assessment degree assessment and monitoring it with the Al-Manhal system and reviewing the end-of-semester test report through the Swift Foundations system).

The request is studied by the committee within (5) working days, and the request is answered (rejecting or accepting the objection, requesting more information or transferring the request to the technical or technical committee in the institution to obtain support and contact data with them.



