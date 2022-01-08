The sixth wave of Covid in the Region of Murcia continues without reaching a ceiling and the daily number of infections broke a new record this Friday, registering 5,558 positives in the last 24 hours. With these figures, the accumulated incidence scales 236 points compared to the previous day, up to 2,872 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days.

Of the total infected, 1,787 correspond to Murcia, 801 to Cartagena, 354 to Lorca, 268 to Molina de Segura, 169 to Águilas, 160 to Cieza, 151 to Alcantarilla, 145 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 125 to Torre Pacheco, 119 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 102 to Yecla, 92 to San Javier, 82 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 80 to Archena, 74 to Ceutí, 72 to La Unión, 69 to Alhama, 67 to Abarán, 66 to Mula, 64 to Mazarrón, 61 to Fuente Álamo, 52 to Fortuna and Totana, 41 to Alguazas, 41 to Puerto Lumbreras, 40 to Jumilla and 40 to Santomera. The rest of the cases are distributed in different municipalities.

In addition, the Epidemiology Service reported this Saturday two deaths due to Covid. They are a woman and a man of 78 and 80 years old, both unvaccinated, from health area III (Lorca). Thus, 1,861 people have lost their lives in the Region due to the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has not updated this Saturday the figures of hospital pressure in the Community. In the last balance, on January 6, there were 375 admitted, 78 of them in the Intensive Care Units.