Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Cycling Team revealed the extension of his contract with the young Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso, until the end of 2028. Ayuso, 19, joined the team in mid-2021; Ayuso is part of the team’s long-term project to develop young talents in cycling.

Although he is entering his first season as a professional rider, and one of the youngest professional riders in the world, Ayuso has proven his worth, claiming his first win at Getxo in Spain earlier this month, and Ayuso is now looking to further develop his skills in the team.