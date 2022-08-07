In the last few hours the news has been circulating that Fabio Rovazzi is single again. The singer, in fact, has recently announced the end of the love story with Karen Kokeshi. We remember that the couple loved each other for three years but for five months their love has come to an end.

The launch pad for the great success achieved by Fabio Rovazzi was undoubtedly YouTube. Thanks to the channels of him, in fact, the singer had the opportunity to make himself known by becoming one of the artists most loved of our country. These days Fabio finds himself at the center of the main gossip pages not for his profession but for his love life.

The singer, in fact, announced that he is single again. After three years of love, the story with his girlfriend is over Karen Kokeshi. Although the relationship between the two is shipwrecked, Fabio Rovazzi has declared that he and Karen have left without disagreements.

These were the artist’s words about it:

As you know I don’t like to talk publicly about my private life, but in this case it seems correct. You’ve been asking me for a while and you deserve an answer. I know that you are fond of the story between me and Karen, we made it cooked and raw and we really enjoyed ourselves together.

And, continuing, the young man singer he has declared:

But unfortunately, sometimes, good things come to an end. Five months ago Karen and I we left together, together, without hurting each other, and I want to emphasize that it did not end for a particular reason. Quite simply: sometimes love stories end.

Finally, concluding, Fabio Rovazzi he added: