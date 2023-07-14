Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

The management of the Emirates Club, in coordination with the concerned authorities, began to maintain, develop and improve the facilities of the main football stadium, in accordance with the requirements of the Professional League, and in an effort to catch up with hosting the first official match in the “ADNOC Professional League”, which brings together the “Falcons” with Ajman in the second round of the tournament. league.

Thani Salem Al-Shehhi, a member of the club’s board of directors, said that since the previous visit, work has begun to prepare the various facilities, in a way that serves the aspirations and requirements for holding matches at the stadium.

The maintenance and development plan includes the stands behind the goal, the main platforms, lighting and two reserve benches, part of the development work in the main stadium, the replacement of VIP seats, the foundations and seats of the fans in the old stadium, the seats of the media platform, and the implementation of internal and external paint works in the stadium building, provided that it is attested The second phase is to continue the work on the main stadium with future projects, including the construction of a new runway behind the goal in the stadium and interior works.

Thani Al-Shehhi added that the Emirates Club always seeks to create the appropriate infrastructure and sports environment in a more distinctive way.

In turn, the Board of Directors of the Emirates Club appreciated the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for the club and the sports system in general, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the Club, which is reflected In turn, the club’s march, and in line with making more efforts, in order to achieve honorable results for the club’s teams, in various activities and sports benefits.