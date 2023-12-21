Ghantoot (Union)

The UAE, led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and AM, led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, qualified for the “consolation” match, within the Sultan bin Zayed Polo Cup, organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, president of the club, and support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in coordination with the Al-Ittihad, and the match will be held on Saturday, preceding the final of the tournament.

The Emirates team qualified by defeating Al Habtoor with a score of 5-2, and the Emirates team was in control for most of the match, and Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum scored two goals in the fourth half, and Ali Al Marri scored 3 goals, while he scored for Al Habtoor. » Kimberly and Juan Diaz.

While AM, led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, qualified after defeating Ghantoot 6-4, Facundo Kelly scored three goals for the team, Pablo Oriza scored two goals, and Tariq Al Habtoor, while Nasser Al Shamsi scored two goals for the Ghantoot team, and Yousef Bin Dasmal and Oscar, and the international crew consisting of Rioz, Targuin and Santiago, officiated both matches.