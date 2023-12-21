There will also be room for i in 2024 Tribe Days of Alfa Romeo. This was announced by the Biscione car manufacturer itself, which revealed the dates of the third edition of the event par excellence which brings together enthusiasts: appointment at 5 and 6 October, at the Mugello Circuit. The location therefore also changes: the first edition took place between Balocco, Arese and Monza during the F1 Grand Prix, while the second took place at the Le Mans Circuit during the Le Mans Classic.

All ready for 2024

“Now in its third edition, the Tribe Days represent a real celebration of Passion and noble Italian sportsmanshipwhich represent Alfa Romeo's DNA since 1910 – we read in an official note issued by the Biscione car manufacturer – The third edition in 2024 is to be written together. An unmissable weekend of passion that will unite adults and children, Ladies and Gentlemen, Alfisti for generations but not only“.

For Alfisti, but not only

While waiting to discover further details relating to the 2024 edition of the Tribe Days, Alfa Romeo has made it known that it is already possible to express one's desire to participate through the dedicated area on the official website of the brand. The anticipation is therefore growing for this new stage of the event, which as Alfa Romeo itself explained has now become a anniversary much awaited by Alfisti.