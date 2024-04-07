Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Investigative journalists reveal the recruitment of Russian soldiers and mercenaries for Africa. This could have consequences in the Ukraine war.

St. Petersburg – Libya, Mali, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic – the Wagner mercenary group has been exerting military and political influence in African countries for years. Since February of this year, Wagner has been recruiting mercenaries for Africa again under the leadership of the new commander Anton Jelisarov. The fighters could be in Russia Ukraine war miss.

According to reports, thousands of men are to be deployed in Africa to strengthen Russian and regional power interests. Like a report from the Russian research platforms Verstka and North Sint shows, in March 2023 alone there were at least 18 messages about the start of recruitment via the Telegram channel Wagner Group published. The message: “Wagner has a lot to do in Africa!” The research also reveals the recruiters’ backers and connections.

Wagner offers mercenaries in Africa contracts similar to those in the Ukraine war

Thousands of Russian soldiers and mercenaries According to an anonymous source from the Russian Ministry of Defense, it has been reported that they have been transferred from Ukraine to Africa since mid-February Moscow Times. Your job is to train local military personnel and mercenaries. The investigative report primarily names Mali as the destination of the new recruits.

The Wagner Group is currently recruiting mercenaries for operations in Africa, rather than for Putin's war against Ukraine. © IMAGO/SNA / IMAGO/UPI Photo / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Wagner is offering the new fighters contracts on similar terms to those in Ukraine: six-month contracts with a starting salary of 240,000 rubles ($2,600) per month as well as life insurance for men aged 22 to 50. After recruitment for targets outside Ukraine has been suspended for a year, mercenaries are now to be recruited for Africa again under the leadership of the new commander Anton Jelisarov.

Wagner recruiter Yelisarov fought in Libya, Syria and Ukraine

Jelisarov himself was already deployed as a Wagner fighter in the Russian interventions in Syria, Ukraine, the Central African Republic and Libya. For years, Wagner has been considered Moscow's armed wing in Africa. Last November, the Wagner group was officially renamed “Afrikanski Korpus” (in German: “Afrikakorps”).

The “private security and military company,” as the Wagner Group calls itself, has been a leader since the failed uprising in June 2023 and the mysterious death in a plane crash Yevgeny Prigozhin even more closely linked to the Kremlin. Wagner is now an official unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Gold, lithium, uranium: Putin primarily wants to secure Africa's mineral resources

Wladimir Putin So he should at least agree with the African recruitment, even if it means he is missing soldiers in Ukraine. Russia offers loud African governments BBC “Survival packages for regimes”. In return, the Kremlin wants to secure access to mineral resources such as cobalt, uranium, lithium and diamonds and expand its political influence.

Just last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with the head of the Malian junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, and agreed to step up cooperation on energy, agricultural and mining projects as well as combating terrorism. (lm)