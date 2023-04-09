Since February 28, when Camila Osorio from Cucuteña withdrew injured during her debut at the WTA in Monterrey, the immediate hopes of Colombian women’s tennis were placed in Emiliana Arango.

The 22-year-old from Antioquia has had a remarkable competition rhythm at the start of 2023 that allows her to be excited after four seasons in which she has been affected by an extensive list of health problems, which includes a delicate hip surgery and another of meniscus.

Emiliana Arango, Colombian tennis player.

This was demonstrated this week, with his first victory in a 250 category tournament after four years, thanks to his triumphant debut in the Colsanitas Cup. And so he ratified it in a chat with EL TIEMPO before appearing as the best racket of the national team in group I of the Billie Jean King Cup (first preliminary phase of the women’s tennis world cup), which begins this Tuesday, in Cúcuta, with the absence of Osorio and an objective in Arango’s mind: “Take Colombia to the final round”.

Arango talks to EL TIEMPO

Emiliana Arango was a semifinalist in the 2017 US Open Junior women’s singles tournament.

What balance do you make of the tournament in Bogotá and what has been the start of the year?

The truth is I am sad for not having been able to win my second round match in the Colsanitas Cup, but I am also very happy to be able to be healthy because since 2018 I have had many mishaps and I had not been able to play many WTA level tournaments.

How are you physically? She was seen with a bandage on her right arm and a couple of ribbons on her left leg in Bogotá…

I’m very well, the truth is that the little patches on the leg are to take care of a scar and a scrape (laughs). And the arm thing was more for prevention. Luckily I’m healthy.

How do you live with your body today after suffering so many injuries at such a young age?

Ugh, there have been many injuries, the hip and knee surgery were very hard. I really try not to think about it since I’m feeling very good… I’m healthy and I’d like to keep moving forward.

There is no better teacher than illness. What lesson does he rescue after so much pain?

There are many lessons and also many experiences that I really do not wish on anyone, they are very complicated issues that end up making themselves felt. In the end no one finds out everything that happens behind and what you have to do to get to compete in a tournament. These are things that have already happened, I can no longer change anything, and I have to continue learning and improving to try to ensure that none of that happens again.

Eugenie Bouchard said this week that in tennis the players are alone and that when they are injured the loneliness is even worse…

She’s right, that’s the truth. Tennis is an individual sport and when you are already injured, people leave you even more because you are not doing your job because you have to rehabilitate. Going through such tough injuries, like hers and mine, is not easy at all.

Despite everything, you have never thought of throwing in the towel. How have you built that fortress?

It has not been easy, but it has been what I have had to live, what I have had to learn and here I am still fighting for my dreams.

How has your mental work been?

The mental thing has been a very constant job and a lot of effort, it hasn’t been easy out there either. I am a person before a tennis player, so I still get frustrated. I clearly show my emotions in matches and I still have a lot to improve. Luckily I have an Argentine psychologist who has helped me a lot and to whom I owe a lot.

Speaking of the game as such, how have you felt about the evolution of your tennis in recent times?

I feel like I’m playing very well, I think I’m having a fairly high level, of course I’m competing with elite people, and I’m very happy to be able to do it.

This year started with a new coach. How did you feel with Ricardo Sánchez?

I think the results speak for themselves. We have been winning many games together, we have yet to win a championship, but we are doing very well and sooner or later the title will come.

As of Tuesday it will be the number one racket of Colombia in the Billie Jean King. How do you feel about it?

I have a job, which is to give my best, and that’s what I’m going to do, try to leave Colombia at the top and fight every game until the end.

What is the OBJETIVE?

My goal is for us to reach the World Group (the final round), that’s what I want. The truth was that I was very excited about Camila, but unfortunately she is not physically well and that is difficult.

The challenge is historic: Colombia has not been to the World Group since 2003…

That’s right, but I want to take us there, that’s my dream and that’s why I’m going to play.

What is your big goal for this year?

To be healthy. I haven’t been healthy for many years and it’s what I love and hope for the most. Mainly I want to take care of my health because if I’m not healthy, goals are useless. I want to take care of my body and that things go as they have to be.

