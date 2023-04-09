IGN USA, through its IGN First series, has recently exclusively released a new Redfall gameplay videos, the shooter from Arkane Studios coming to PC and Xbox in May. There audience reaction but it was a lot negative. With a ratio of likes and dislikes of less than one to four at the time of writing (dislikes can be seen with a Google Chrome extension, usually hidden by YouTube).

The reason for this annoyance is clear thanks to the comments, which can be divided into two macro-groups. The first did not appreciate them at all people performance who have played that section of the game: it is stated that these players were not good at all and therefore the final experience for the viewer is bad, because it is frustrating to see various blank shots and lack of strategy in the approach of the action.

The second group is instead made up of those who they directly criticize Redfall. Some cite the fact that there is virtually no environmental destructibility, while others criticize the physics. For many, however, the game still feels incomplete or does not seem to have its own unique style.

Of course they are just criticism from a group of fans, not of the entire world audience. However, this video reminds us how easily a single clip can cause negative reactions: certainly not a positive thing within walking distance of its release.

We remind you that Redfall will be available from May 2, also on Game Pass. We also remind you that Sony cited the cancellation of the PS5 version of Redfall in response to the CMA on the Activision case.