Emery assures that this is the “decisive game for the team’s European aspirations”, so they focus “on being able to be at the best possible level to compete with a great rival like Sevilla”. The coach admits that “the team after a great effort, but there is time to recover.” While the rival, he points out that “in the league we have seen a great Seville.”

Situation: “Beyond being clear about the injured, we try to think about recovering the team from the demand and the disappointment of the semifinal. Recover and focus on the league, we have players with discomfort and others who are out. The idea is to recover to the team from the collective, we must find answers with what we have”.

Aspirations: “We focus on this game, since it is going to be decisive. Depending on what we do and then what our rivals do. If we win we have several options in our sights and we depend on ourselves, and if we lose, it gets complicated. Sevilla is a tough rival, who is having a very good season”.

team situation: “The team is capable of recovering tiredness and emotions, it is a semi-final and it is true that it takes a little longer after this type of match. But there is margin, we are with the idea of ​​being able to be at the best level. Today we have done a good work and tomorrow we focus on tactics. The league is the most important thing”.

League status: “We all have a lot of illusions in this championship, we have to see the importance of being in Europe, so we must focus on being able to reach those places. Sevilla seeks to secure its place in Europe, since the first 4 places are the most precious. We want to be close to there, there are teams like Atlético de Madrid and others, who are one point above. European competition is nice, but stability is given by the league. They were having a good season in the league, maybe not in the cups, but in the league they are very good.”

Seville: “We are going to find a very difficult rival, a team that has very good players and that is going to demand a lot from us. We have been focused on European competitions, but now the league is what will put food on our plates”.

Very strong house and fans support: “We have lived an important and impressive European trajectory, that makes the pride is very great, to which is added that the people are with the team. The league does not give you those moments of such strong and transcendental feelings. Via Europe we’ve achieved things, but now we need him in the league. Klopp said it the other day, something special was experienced and the truth is that I would like to have him always. I would like there to be a positive current and for people to be with the team”.

Rotations: “I don’t like to talk about rotations, I like to talk about team management. I haven’t stopped to write the eleven, today we worked with 20 players and I’m going to see what to do. Let’s see if we are capable of having the ball, high demands and to see how we can”.

Liverpool explanation: “I try to charge my body with energy and I try to get it right, the other day we had a great first half. We spent a lot of money, but we couldn’t speculate, we had to give everything. Holding on wasn’t easy, in the second half we should have had more ball and we couldn’t. Gerard’s thing affected us a lot, at a strategic level he gives us a lot, and that didn’t affect it. And when we were changing the idea and his people, his goal came and that destabilized us. We showed that we could match Liverpool, But we need more.”