The area that has generated the greatest concern is that of Turn 17, the hairpin to the left before the two corners that lead back to the starting straight. There was also a problem at turn 7, the one on the left adjacent to the now famous “marina”.

Minor damage became evident at Turn 17 on Thursday evening, a couple of meters away from the rope, so more or less where the cars should go with the outer wheels.

Damages that emerged even before the cars set off on the track, which so far has only been covered by Safety Cars and Medical Cars, as well as by the vehicles that worked on the construction of the plant.

However, it is believed that these problem areas have all been located and that there are no concerns for the rest of the track.

The repair work was completed on Friday morning.

Officials, including Niels Wittich, Race Director, FIA, Bernd Maylander, Safety Car Driver, inspect the track

Supervised by Apex, the company that designed the circuit, the pavement of the track required 24,000 tons of asphalt. The asphalt specialists of the R3, who have worked on many tracks of the F1 World Championship, have devised a mixture composed of 60% granite extracted in the United States, Georgia, and the remainder in South Florida.

The bitumen, which is a viscous mixture of hydrocarbons, is then used to bond the aggregates together. After being laid, the surface bitumen is removed to texturize the surface, opening it to ensure the level of grip required by the Pirelli F1 tires.

The FIA ​​required the asphalt to be laid at least 60 days before the race weekend, and this deadline was met, despite the numerous events hosted by the Hard Rock Stadium, including the end of the NFL season, a jazz music festival. and the Miami Open tennis.