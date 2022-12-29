Greta Scarano is part of the cast of “The Best Days”, the episodic comedy directed by Massimiliano Bruno and Edoardo Leo, in theaters on 1 January. The film is a new challenge for the 36-year-old Roman actress, big clear eyes through which all possible emotions pass and a volcanic career, from Suburra to I can stop when I want, which currently sees her on the set of Monte Olympus by Ferzan Ozpetek and on Paramount+ in the Circeo series (soon on Rai1).

The actress also played Ilary Blasi, Francesco Totti’s loving and supportive wife in the Sky series I was hoping to die first. When asked if she would have imagined that fairytale wedding could end, she replies: “Frankly not. But I’m a private person, I think it’s their business. I told of a great love affair, as was the right thing to do at the time, and now I’m sorry it’s over”.

“There is greater attention but the road to equality is still long – continues the actress – Cinema remains a male-dominated industry. I’m lucky enough to be esteemed, but many actresses don’t enjoy too much consideration: there is a prejudice according to which ours would be a light job. To be taken seriously, a woman always has to work harder, even in the cinema”.