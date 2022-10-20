“Life support”, the new humanitarian ship signed by Emergency, in the name of Gino Strada

As reported by the “Social Editor”, the new humanitarian ship Life Support by Emergency will start from Genoa at the beginning November to head to the area Sar (search and rescue of the central Mediterranean). Rossella Miccio: “Let’s fill the void left by Italy and the EU, which would have the primary responsibility of ensuring the coordination of search and rescue activities”. On the walls he imprinted the words of the founder.

“We started operating at sea in 2016 and in recent years we have always considered it necessary to have a presence at sea, offering our experience to those who did search and rescue activities such as Open Arms. Today we return to the sea sure of the importance of being there because the right to survival and life cannot be limited. We are ready to fight for this ”. With these words Pietro Parrinodirector of Emergency’s field operations department, explains the organization’s new initiative.

To whom and when is the Life Support ship open

The ship will be open at public for two days at the Calata Molo Vecchio At The Old Port for all those who want to visit it before its first departure. On Friday 21 October the first to board will be the students of the last year of the Nautical Institute San Giorgio of Genoa and Camogli. In the afternoon of 21 October from 17.00 to 21.00 and Saturday 22 October from 10.00 to 21.00 Life Support will welcome citizens who will want to see its spaces.

“We decided to open the ship to the public to show how we will work when we are at sea but also to offer an opportunity for reflection on the need to have migration policies that safeguard human life – underlines the president of Emergency Rossella Miccio.

Dead or missing people in the central Mediterranean: the numbers

According to the International Organization for Migration (Oim) since 2014 from today there are over 23,800 dead people or disappeared in the central Mediterranean route. Only in 2022 I am 1,200 people who have lost their lives or who are missing in one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world. In the 2021 the dead at sea were over 1,500, an average of four per day. Life Support carries out a project strongly desired by the founder of Emergency Gino Strada. On the sides of the ship are painted his words: “I rights they must belong to everyone, otherwise call them privileges ”.

Past search and rescue activities

The organization has already participated in search and rescue activities in the Mediterranean Sea. In the 2016 provided medical assistance, cultural mediation and all post rescue assistance on the ship Topaz responder to the Moas association (Migrant Offshore Aid Station). From summer 2019 until March 2022, he collaborated with the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms on board the ship of the same name.

“The lack of a European naval mission makes NGO intervention at sea urgent. This is also why we wanted a SAR project – adds Pietro Parrino -. We have worked hard to achieve this. On board the ship we bring the experience gained over the years in our projects in Italy and abroad that provide social and health assistance and quality care. “

Life Support ship, dimensions, areas and staff

Life Support is a offshore vessel: has one length from 51.3 metersone length from 12 meters And weighs 1.346 tons. The ship can arrive to welcome up to 175 castaways, in addition to the crew. It is divided into sections: two work areas, the crew area and the reception area. In the first area, Emergency has placed rescue vehicles, has adapted the emergency equipment for the rescue service and removed the equipment in use not necessary for the SAR activities to create warehouses. The second area was designed from scratch by Emergency as a shelter and reception area for rescued people: a bridge of about 250 square meters completely covered, the main deck, where a medical clinic, toilets, beds have been set up. and the sessions.

From the main deck you have access to the boat deck, that is the open-air reception area, which covers approximately 90 square meters and is equipped with benches sheltered by a shading cloth. This is the area where rescued people will be boarded after being rescued. An area where health personnel will assess the health of the people rescued. Based on the outcome of the triage, people will be assigned a code according to which they will be accompanied to the clinic, to the main deck, to observation, to the nearby benches or to the open reception area.

The staff of Emergency on Life Support is made up of the mission coordinator sar, a doctor, two nurses, two mediators, two rescuers, a rhib driver and a logistician in addition to the nine people who make up the ship’s crew.



