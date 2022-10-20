Court granted PT’s right of reply and drastically reduces the number of 30-second commercials by the president

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) granted the campaign of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) 184 30-second inserts in the spaces previously destined for the propaganda of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on television. The determination was established in decisions taken this Wednesday (19.Oct.2022) on requests for the right of reply made by PT – read more below.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, won 14 30-second right-of-response insertions. That is, in practice, Lula will have 170 more commercials. The Court’s decisions are a cold shower on the president’s campaign, which will have only 55 pieces to air on TV in the final stretch of the campaign.

On Thursday (Oct 20), the advertisements will continue normally, according to Lula’s campaign and TSE ministers heard by the Power 360. There will be 25 30-second inserts for each presidential candidate. As of Friday (Oct 21), however, the 25 insertions per day that Bolsonaro would be entitled to will be reduced. equivalent to an average of 3.7 insertions per day, if Lula’s reply rights are distributed evenly over the final 8 days of the campaign. The PT would go from 25 daily insertions to 46 -21 to respond to statements made by the current chief executive’s campaign.

If you count all the remaining insertions (225 for each candidate until October 28, when the advertising period ends), Bolsonaro goes from 225 insertions to 55, while Lula jumps from 225 to 395. The inserts are served in the schedule intervals.

Lula’s right of reply requests were made against two advertisements by Bolsonaro. One suggested that the former president took the lead in the 1st round because of the votes of people in prison. The other involved claims that the PT would be “corrupt” and “thief”.

Bolsonaro won the rights of reply because of an advertisement by the PT campaign that associates the president with cannibalism.

The two campaigns, of Lula and Bolsonaro, still have several petitions pending judgment in the TSE. Therefore, it is possible that the overall sum of commercials for each candidate will still change in the coming days.

WHAT HAS BEEN DECIDED

Here’s what Lula and Bolsonaro gained and lost with yesterday’s TSE decisions (4th):

decision 1 – minister Paul of Tarso Sanseverino granted Lula 20 30-second insertions of Bolsonaro’s propaganda for the PT to defend himself against accusations that he is “thief” and “corrupt” ( intact – 180 KB );

decision 2 – Sanseverino also gave Bolsonaro 14 30-second inserts in Lula’s propaganda space. They will be in response to the former president’s campaign piece, which the associate to practices of cannibalism ( intact – 215 KB );

– 215 KB decision 3 – TSE plenary transferred 164 30-second inserts by Bolsonaro for Lula to counter advertisements by the president that associated PT with criminals ( intact – 119 KB ).

RIGHT OF RESPONSE ON THE RADIO

Lula also won 42 insertions as a right of reply on the radio. The TSE’s decision takes into account a Bolsonaro propaganda linking Lula to criminality. He states that the PT’s votes in the 1st round came from the “Jails and Prisons in Brazil”. Here’s the intact of the decision (119 KB).