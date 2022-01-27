VIDEOThe Municipality of Sittard-Geleen issued an emergency order on Thursday for a threatening situation around VDL Nedcar. The police say they have received signals that action would be taken around the company.



Domestic editors



27 Jan. 2022











People who, according to the police, may have planned to take action around Nedcar must leave the area immediately. At various places around the factory, the police stop cars and the occupants have to get out.

“The reason for the emergency order are signals received that activists are traveling to Sittard-Geleen to block arterial roads and roads in and around Born on January 27, 2022,” the municipality said. This would disrupt public order and seriously hinder the free passage of emergency services. In addition, social facilities are becoming inaccessible. The blockades can also lead to confrontations between the activists and others. That is not considered desirable.’ See also Ligurian motorways, traffic forecasts for Monday 10 January and the real-time situation

Mobile unit

There are a few vans of the mobile unit at Nedcar on Thursday morning. According to the police, as a precaution, because they are alert to a possible action or demonstration. Everything was quiet this morning at and around the factory and the adjacent Sterrebos.

VDL Nedcar car factory wants to expand in the short term and for that the Sterrebos has to be demolished. Action groups are against the felling of 7.4 hectares of forest licensed by the Province of Limburg. According to them, there are alternatives to the expansion of Nedcar, whereby the forest can be spared. However, these alternatives are more expensive than logging. The forest is owned by VDL. A spokesman for the action group Save the Sterrebos called the action of the police and the issued emergency order ‘disproportionate’ on Thursday.

Text continues below the photo.

A demonstration earlier this year by action group Save the Sterrebos. © ANP



show of power

See also Iraq .. How do armed factions seek to participate in the next government? According to a spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, a small demonstration was registered for the main entrance of Nedcar against the felling of the Sterrebos for Thursday afternoon. She says she does not understand why the municipality and the police react to this with this display of power and make the demonstration impossible.

“In the current climate crisis, it is downright antisocial to sacrifice a forest for the expansion of a car factory,” said one participant at a demonstration earlier this year. “It will take at least a century before a new forest reaches the same CO2 storage level. In addition, deer, badgers and endangered bats live there.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.