The Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff it is undoubtedly one of the major architects of the domination of the German house in the turbo-hybrid era of Formula 1; since taking up his current role in 2013 after a previous Williams stint, the Austrian manager has contributed to his team’s success in the constructors’ championship from 2014 to 2021, generating a consecutive streak of eight world championships, which constitutes an absolute record in the history of this category. Yet, despite this sporting supremacy, the 2020 it was a particularly complex year for the 50-year-old Viennese, who was even one step away from leaving all his posts. A move that could seriously materialize following a period of psychological crisisunleashed after the disappearance, in 2019, of Niki Lauda, non-executive chairman of Mercedes. Specifically, Wolff was unable to discuss with his compatriot the negative aspects encountered within the team, with the death of the three-time world champion which nullified this outburst.

Wolff, interviewed by Frankfurter Allgemeinehe went back to talking about those moments, admitting all the past difficulties: “It’s been a very difficult ten months for me – he said – mentally too, I gave it my all for nearly eight years and felt ‘burned out’ to some degree. Also, my contract was expiring and I could have sold my shares. All this led me to a interior conflict: I kept wondering ‘do I want to stay in Formula 1? Can I still make my contribution, or can someone else do the job better? ‘ I’ve spent nearly a year thinking about it. It was a great self-reflection, also because of the pressure I was feeling. In the end I chose the Mercedes and Formula 1, because this is where I found my place “.