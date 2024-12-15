This Sunday, the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) issued some recommendations aimed at the homes closest to the area of ​​the fire declared in Alberic (Valencia) since last morning. These warnings are closedoors and windows to prevent smoke from entering buildings and, above all, pay special attention to vulnerable people who have respiratory problems. In X, Emergencies has also advised stay in home.

The regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Irene Rodriguezspecified that “in principle there is no risk for the population, but there is a lot of smoke,” as reported by the Generalitat in a statement.

The Minister of Emergencies and the Interior participated in the aforementioned meeting, Juan Carlos Valderramaand the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe.

The combustion of garbage has generated abundant smoke



Likewise, Rodríguez has indicated that six firefighting teams from the consortium, a Forest Firefighters unit from the Generalitat, and two have also been mobilized in the fire extinguishing tasks. helicopters and machinery to “stop it as soon as possible.”









For his part, the deputy technical director of the Valencia Fire Consortium, Salvador Ballestahas detailed that the fire started around 3:00 in the morning and that it was “a fire of trash “which is active and has no risk of spreading.” “People can rest assured,” he pointed out.

Ballesta has indicated that, although these fires “are a bit scandalous because of the smoke“They are fires that do not have a great complication and there is no additional risk.” Regarding the fact that the smoke is due to remains of belongings, the deputy technical director of the Valencia Consortium has highlighted that “it is conventional smoke, which may last all day, but if the population protection measures are complied with, “There shouldn’t be any problem.”

Domestic fire from a stove in Alginet

On the other hand, the regional secretary has commented that the CECOPI has also been informed of another fire that “during this morning an incident occurred in a home in Alginet and it seems that it could be motivated by a stove».

In this sense, he has stressed “the importance of recommendations for reviewing electrical installations and not connecting too many devices to the same power strip to avoid this type of accumulation and the possibility of fires.”